Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Winnipeg should be recycling more construction waste: MCHA

By Dan Vadeboncoeur Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 6:38 pm
197 condos under construction at "The Glasshouse" on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
197 condos under construction at "The Glasshouse" on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. Global News

The Manitoba Heavy Construction Association is calling on the City of Winnipeg to adopt a more robust recycling program for construction waste such as asphalt, pavement and crushed concrete.

MCHA President Chris Lorenc told Global News he submitted a formal recommendation to the city’s Property and Development, Heritage and Downtown Development Committee, which discussed the matter this week.

“It makes a heck of a lot more sense from many perspectives,” said Lorenc, “including extending the life of quarries. It minimizes (greenhouse gas) emissions, it minimizes the cost of transportation. It’s just all around green-responsible.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba construction season underway and causing delays

Lorenc says the recycling of heavy civil construction waste is minimal in Manitoba. Across Canada, only an estimated 16 per cent of construction waste is reclaimed.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is only a finite amount of natural limestone and other hard materials,” said Lorenc, “we think it makes sense to reuse what we create through crushing and repurposing.”

The standing policy committee on Property and Development, Heritage and Downtown Development has asked for a report on the matter to be completed within 180 days.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City Council tagWinnipeg city council tagWinnipeg construction tagmanitoba construction tagProperty development tagConstruction Waste tagCity Development tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers