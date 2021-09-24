Menu

Environment

City of Winnipeg giving away free compost

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 11:25 am
The City of Winnipeg is giving away free compost. View image in full screen
The City of Winnipeg is giving away free compost. File / Global News

The City of Winnipeg has compost and it wants you to have compost too.

In an effort to promote food source sustainability, the city says it is giving away up to 100 litres of compost to anyone who needs it.

Read more: Composting catching on in Winnipeg; City still playing catch-up

The compost is made up of both leaf and yard waste collected curbside and food waste collected through the city’s residential food waste collection pilot program.

Click to play video: 'Composting in Winnipeg' Composting in Winnipeg
Composting in Winnipeg – Apr 23, 2021

The free compost will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 through 3 at the following locations:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot, 1777 Brady Rd.
  • Kilcona Dog Park, west parking lot off McIvor Avenue (line up on Norris Road, south of McIvor Avenue)
  • Summit Road closed landfill site, Summit Road north of Optimist Park

The city says the compost should be mixed with three parts soil for best results.

Read more: How to live a zero-waste lifestyle — Small steps toward a greener future

Anyone looking to get in on the free compost should bring their own containers, shovels and gloves, the city says.

The city says its compost is the good stuff, meeting Category A standards under the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment Guidelines for Compost Quality, meaning it is safe to use in all household applications, including vegetable gardens.

Click to play video: 'Proposed composting bin program a tax grab: city councillor' Proposed composting bin program a tax grab: city councillor
Proposed composting bin program a tax grab: city councillor – Feb 5, 2016

 

