Sept. 30 recognized by government as 1st Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan

Sept. 30 will mark the first Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan.

The provincial government announced the proclamation on Tuesday, as a day to honour the lost children, survivors and those affected by Canada’s residential school system.

“Residential schools operated in Canada, including Saskatchewan, for more than a century,” read a statement from the Saskatchewan government.

“The federal government reports that 150,000 Indigenous children were removed and separated from their families and communities to attend these schools.”

On Thursday, all provincial government buildings will lower their flags to half-mast.

“With this proclamation, the provincial government reiterates its commitment to recall our past, working in partnership with the Indigenous peoples of Saskatchewan, and working together toward cultural and economic reconciliation,” Minister of First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said in a press release.

“I encourage all Saskatchewan residents no matter their heritage or creed, to take a moment for solemn reflection and discussion on the importance of meaningful and lasting reconciliation in our province.”

In June, the Canadian government passed legislation to make Sept. 30 a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This day is not a statutory holiday in Saskatchewan for employees who are not federally regulated.

1:35 Truth and reconciliation mural unveiled in Warman, Sask. Truth and reconciliation mural unveiled in Warman, Sask – Jun 26, 2021