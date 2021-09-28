Menu

Canada

Sept. 30 recognized by government as 1st Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 4:17 pm
Premier Brad Wall announced over social media that the province will be repealing Bill 40 during Wednesday’s throne speech which would have allowed for minority sales or partnerships with Crown corporations. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government is recognizing Sept. 30, 2021, as the Day for Truth and Reconciliation in the province. File / Global News

Sept. 30 will mark the first Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan.

The provincial government announced the proclamation on Tuesday, as a day to honour the lost children, survivors and those affected by Canada’s residential school system.

“Residential schools operated in Canada, including Saskatchewan, for more than a century,” read a statement from the Saskatchewan government.

“The federal government reports that 150,000 Indigenous children were removed and separated from their families and communities to attend these schools.”

Read more: Truth and Reconciliation Week events you can attend in Saskatchewan

On Thursday, all provincial government buildings will lower their flags to half-mast.

“With this proclamation, the provincial government reiterates its commitment to recall our past, working in partnership with the Indigenous peoples of Saskatchewan, and working together toward cultural and economic reconciliation,” Minister of First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said in a press release.

“I encourage all Saskatchewan residents no matter their heritage or creed, to take a moment for solemn reflection and discussion on the importance of meaningful and lasting reconciliation in our province.”

Read more: City of Saskatoon recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as stat holiday

In June, the Canadian government passed legislation to make Sept. 30 a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This day is not a statutory holiday in Saskatchewan for employees who are not federally regulated.

Truth and reconciliation mural unveiled in Warman, Sask – Jun 26, 2021
