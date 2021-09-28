Truth and Reconciliation Week events you can attend in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Several events are being held across Saskatchewan in honour of Truth and Reconciliation week leading up to Sept. 30, Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Many of the events include music, prayer and discussion to highlight Residential School survivors and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls as part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action.

Three of Saskatchewan’s major cities will be treating the day as a statutory holiday.

If you are looking for programs or events to attend this week, there are plenty to choose from across the province.

Saskatoon

If you pay a visit to the University of Saskatchewan campus, buildings will be lit up orange in the evenings this week and TRC calls to action are being projected onto the Peter MacKinnon building and the main university library.

People can also tie orange ribbons around campus and attend some of the events and discussions being held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Wanuskewin and the Saskatoon Public Library will present a virtual story time, “Stolen Words,” via Zoom.

On Thursday, the Saskatoon Tribal Council is presenting a concert at SaskTel Centre featuring cultural performances and musical performances from Gord Bamford, Charlie Major and George Canyon to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

A Truth and Reconciliation Day event is also being held at Wanuskewin Heritage Park starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday with a variety of discussions and presentations.

The city of Saskatoon will have a number of adjusted services and hours of operation on Thursday for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Prairieland Park will mark the day by treating it as a statutory holiday for staff moving forward, and encouraging staff to attend educational and commemorative programming to support the community’s healing.

Saskatoon police are also being directed by the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners to honour the holiday beginning this year, and will have learning opportunities for staff throughout the week.

Regina

The University of Regina campus has several events planned throughout the week including a public reading of the TRC’s final report.

Regina’s school divisions will be raising Treaty Four and Metis Flags as well as tipis as they continue to wear orange in support of residential school survivors.

On Thursday, you can attend Regina Public Library’s public discussion at noon with Bevann Fox, author of Genocidal Love, A Life After Residential Schools.

In Victoria Park on Thursday, an elder and drum group will share messages of hope and reconciliation beginning at noon.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are committing to using social media channels to amplify Indigenous voices and stories, including words from Indigenous leaders, players and alumni. Roughriders staff and players will attend workshops led by Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme.

Prince Albert

The city of Prince Albert has committed to formally recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a paid holiday for city employees to reflect on the legacy of residential schools and honour survivors and their families.

On Thursday, the Prince Albert Urban Indigenous Coalition will be hosting a one-hour education session on residential schools on social media and the coalition website.

