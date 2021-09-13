Menu

Education

Saskatoon students will not attend class on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 8:34 pm
Both Saskatoon school divisions have decided their students will not attend class on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. View image in full screen
Both Saskatoon school divisions have decided their students will not attend class on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. File / Global News

Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 students will have the day off in Saskatoon to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) and Saskatoon Public Schools divisions have made 2021-22 academic calendar changes, moving early dismissal days and planned professional learning and development days for teachers to Sept. 30 and students will not attend classes.

Read more: There’s a new federal holiday in September. What does it mean for you?

“The move will allow students to be with their families to honour the day and take part in reconciliation events in the community. The school division is planning age-appropriate learning opportunities and activities during the week leading up to Sept. 30,” read the public division’s website.

“Professional development for staff on this day will be designed to help deepen our understanding of—and commitments to—the history and impact of residential schools, reconciliation, and anti-racist education. We invite you to reflect on your own this day to honour the intent of the federal declaration,” read GSCS’s website.

In June, the Canadian government passed legislation to make Sept. 30 a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This day is not a statutory holiday in Saskatchewan for employees who are not federally regulated.

Both divisions will observe Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 29.

Click to play video: '‘Reconciliation is possible’: Cowessess First Nation Chief on child welfare agreement' ‘Reconciliation is possible’: Cowessess First Nation Chief on child welfare agreement
‘Reconciliation is possible’: Cowessess First Nation Chief on child welfare agreement – Jul 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
