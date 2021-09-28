Kingston man faces assault with a weapon charge in historical Millhaven prison investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP’s penitentiary squad has charged a Kingston man in relation to an assault that took place almost a decade ago at Millhaven Institution.

Tuesday, police said they had charged a 47-year-old unidentified Kingston man with assault with a weapon in connection with an historical incident at the prison.

Police say the investigation into an inmate being assaulted began in May of this year. The incident dates back to November 2012.

OPP would not say if the person charged was an inmate or a Correctional Services Canada (CSC) employee, referring Global News to CSC for that information.

Corrections has yet to respond to that question, but said it is working on a response.

