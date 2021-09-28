Menu

Crime

Kingston man faces assault with a weapon charge in historical Millhaven prison investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 3:22 pm
OPP have charged a 47-year-old Kingston man after learning of an alleged assault of an inmate back in 2012 at Millhaven Institution. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a 47-year-old Kingston man after learning of an alleged assault of an inmate back in 2012 at Millhaven Institution. Global News

The OPP’s penitentiary squad has charged a Kingston man in relation to an assault that took place almost a decade ago at Millhaven Institution.

Tuesday, police said they had charged a 47-year-old unidentified Kingston man with assault with a weapon in connection with an historical incident at the prison.

Read more: Black prisoner in Quebec hopes for criminal investigation of prison guards

Police say the investigation into an inmate being assaulted began in May of this year. The incident dates back to November 2012.

OPP would not say if the person charged was an inmate or a Correctional Services Canada (CSC) employee, referring Global News to CSC for that information.

Corrections has yet to respond to that question, but said it is working on a response.

