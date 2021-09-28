Alberta premier, health and justice ministers to join Hinshaw for Tuesday’s COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney, new Health Minister Jason Copping and Justice Minister Kaycee Madu will be joining Alberta’s chief medical officer of health for a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

They are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

In response to rising case numbers and COVID-19 ICU admissions that were pushing the health system to the brink, Kenney announced Sept. 15 public health measures that would go into effect Sept. 16 as well as the vaccine passport — known in Alberta as the restrictions exemption program — which would take effect at eligible businesses and facilities on Sept. 20.

“I apologize for having embraced the public shift from pandemic to endemic, which was clearly premature,” Kenney said Sept. 15. “I don’t apologize for having lifted public health restrictions (on July 1).”

The number of total active COVID-19 cases across the province rose to 21,307 Monday, up from 20,040 reported on Friday.

As of Monday, there were 1,063 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 265 of whom were being treated in ICU. That’s a jump from the 243 patients in ICU with COVID-19 on Friday.

Over the weekend, 23 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll from the disease to 2,645.

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., Alberta Health Services had 370 ICU beds, including 197 additional spaces, a 114 per cent increase over the baseline of 173.

“AHS has opened 32 additional ICU surge spaces in the past seven days,” spokesperson Kerry Williamson said.

Alberta has 318 patients in ICU, “the vast majority of whom are COVID positive.

"This is the highest number of patients in ICU since the pandemic began."

The number of patients in ICU has increased by 10 per cent in the past seven days,” Williamson said.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday that out of the 265 Albertans with COVID-19 in ICU, 91.7 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Fifty-eight intensive care physicians who represent a section of the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) wrote a letter Monday, saying the province remains on the verge of a health system collapse.

The association says demand for intensive care nurses is so great, the number of patients assigned to each nurse has been increased, putting the level of care well below normal standards.

They’re asking Albertans to advocate to the provincial government to continue to control the spread of COVID-19 through public health measures. The ICU doctors are encouraging those who are vaccinated to support others to be immunized. And, the doctors urged everyone to continue to follow public health measures, along with wearing masks where appropriate, washing hands, and staying home when sick.

On Sunday, Alberta’s former chief medical officer of health co-wrote a letter pleading for the government to initiate a fire-break lockdown in an effort to slow the fourth wave.

The president of Canadian Pediatric Society (CPS), along with Alberta’s representative on the CPS board, wrote a letter to Copping and Hinshaw Monday, supporting the reintroduction of public health measures but adding they don’t go far enough.

As such, Dr. Ruth Grimes and Dr. Raphael Sharon pushed for mandatory immunization for all adults working in schools or child-care settings or mandatory regular testing for those who cannot be vaccinated.

They’re also calling for expanding indoor masking requirements in schools and child-care settings to include all those over the age of two, including when seated at a desk or table.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Teachers’ Association issued a news release indicating it supports and encourages “reasonable policies that require school staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

If the province doesn’t establish vaccine mandates, the ATA is encouraging individual school boards to introduce them.

“The best way to support student safety at a time when so many students cannot be vaccinated is to ensure that the adults around them are vaccinated,” ATA president Jason Schilling said in a news release.

“We cannot mandate vaccination for our members so we are making it clear that we believe those who can — like the government of Alberta or individual school boards — should.”

The ATA also released a policy statement to help school boards develop mandates that comply with the ATA’s legal advice.