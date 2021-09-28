Menu

Canada

City of Waterloo narrows timeframe for firework use

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 12:27 pm
Waterloo city council approved changes to the city’s fireworks by-laws on Monday night, cutting down on the window in which they are approved for use. View image in full screen
Waterloo city council approved changes to the city’s fireworks by-laws on Monday night, cutting down on the window in which they are approved for use. Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough

Waterloo city council approved changes to the city’s fireworks bylaw on Monday night, cutting down on the window in which they are approved for use.

Previously, the bylaw allowed for the use of fireworks for seven days before and after Canada Day, Victoria Day, Lunar New Year and Diwali.

The window is now down to one day before and after Canada Day and Victoria Day as well as on the recognized holidays of Lunar New Year and Diwali.

The city only allows fireworks to be set off until 11 p.m. on the approved days.

Waterloo says council also asked staff to create a communications plan that will inform residents of the bylaw changes as well as provide education around the environmental impacts.

The city joins neighbouring Kitchener in having tighter timelines for fireworks around Canada Day and Victoria Day, though it does not allow fireworks on the Lunar New Year and also has a three-day window around Diwali.

Meanwhile, down in Cambridge, that city also allows fireworks on just Diwali, Canada Day and Victoria Day; however, it also has a two-day window open after these days in case of inclement weather.

