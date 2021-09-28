Nearly 60 charged during aggravated nuisance party in University District: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say a large number of attendees and the hosts of a party in the Queen’s University District are facing thousands of dollars in fines and multiple charges after an aggravated nuisance party was declared over the weekend.

Police say the party took place on the 100 block of Alfred Street, south of Johnson Street, on Friday night.

Loud music could be heard coming from the home, and fireworks were reportedly set off in the backyard of the house, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived, up to 40 people fled from the back door, police say.

Police say the party attracted more than the allowed 25-person limit for indoor gatherings.

Under Mayor Bryan Paterson’s recent emergency order, Kingston police declared an aggravated nuisance party, which allowed them to give upgraded fines.

Police say 59 people received aggravated nuisance party fines, at $2,000 each.

Three people, all male, were also charged with obstructing police, a $500 fine, for giving false names.

Additionally, the tenants of the home will be charged by Kingston city bylaw officers under the Reopening Ontario Act for hosting a party that exceeds gathering limits, which carry a minimum fine of $10,000 each. Police have yet to clarify how many tenants could be facing charges.

In total, $200,000 dollars worth of fines and penalties were issued at the party.

In total, police and bylaw responded to over 200 noise complaints over the weekend in the University District, resulting in six criminal code charges, 41 Liquor Licence Act charges, 61 aggravated nuisance party penalties, 13 noise penalties and two obstruct police penalties.

