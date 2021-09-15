City of Kingston releases names of those charged for aggravated nuisance parties

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston has started releasing the names of people charged with failing to comply with an order from the mayor during a declared emergency — specifically, holding aggravated nuisance parties in the university district.

The move is part of a new name-and-shame policy to deter large gatherings amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All seven of the accused were charged last weekend, when the mayor’s new emergency pandemic order went into effect, allowing for higher fines and publicly identifying individuals hosting or attending aggravated nuisance parties.

Two of them were charged on Saturday and the other five on Sunday.

1:50 Kingston police chief calls Labour Day University District parties ‘unconscionable’ Kingston police chief calls Labour Day University District parties ‘unconscionable’ – Sep 7, 2021

Their names are Scott Robertson, Julian Brady, Matthew Moskovic, Evan Cohen, Victoria Maracle, Sabrina Brown and Oscar Brown.

Story continues below advertisement

If convicted, each will face a minimum fine of $2,000.