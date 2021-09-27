SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 2,239 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, along with 18 deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 6:47 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 2,239 new COVID-19 cases and 18 related deaths over three day period' B.C. reports 2,239 new COVID-19 cases and 18 related deaths over three day period
Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has an analysis of the B.C. COVID-19 numbers for Monday, Sept 27, including news of 18 more deaths. He has a preview of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix's Tuesday briefing, with more on why health officials are seeing a rise in COVID cases in kids.

Eighteen people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19 over the last three days while the province recorded 2,239 new infections.

There were 876 cases from Friday to Saturday while 657 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday and 706 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 525 were in the Interior Health region, 256 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 857 were in the Fraser Health region, 230 were in Island Health,  and 358 were in Northern Health.

The seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s positivity rates is 5.4 per cent, according to the BC CDC’s COVID-19 dashboard. Vancouver Coastal Health has B.C.’s lowest positivity rate at 2.9 per cent while the Northern Health region has the highest positivity rate at 16.1 per cent.

Click to play video: 'B.C. vaccine card with QR code required starting Monday' B.C. vaccine card with QR code required starting Monday
B.C. vaccine card with QR code required starting Monday

The 18 deaths — three in Fraser Health, five in Interior Health, three in Island Health, six in Vancouver Coastal, and one in Northern Health — bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,940.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people in hospital with the disease fell by 16 to 303. Of those patients, 141 are in intensive care, a decrease of eight from Friday.

There are 6,098 active cases in B.C., an increase of more than 100 from Friday.

Read more: B.C. elementary school sends out two letters to parents about COVID exposures

The province said 80.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians age 12 and older have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 87.7 per cent have received at least one dose.

Monday marked the end of the grace period to show B.C.’s vaccine card at some businesses and events.

Click to play video: 'How to get and download B.C.’s vaccine card' How to get and download B.C.’s vaccine card
How to get and download B.C.’s vaccine card – Sep 10, 2021

A vaccine card with a QR code is now the only proof of vaccination accepted by many non-essential services across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

When the province’s vaccine passport system took effect on Sept. 13, the province gave people a two-week grace period to download their vaccine card.

Click to play video: 'Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools' Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools
Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools

Up until Sunday, people could still show several alternative proofs of immunization, including the paper record of immunization they got when they received their COVID-19 immunization.

–with files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagBC COVID-19 tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tagBC COVID-19 numbers tagBC COVID-19 daily numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers