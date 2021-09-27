SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘We weren’t thinking about other people’: unvaccinated Alberta man on his time in ICU with COVID-19

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 27, 2021 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctor discusses dire situation in Alberta hospitals amid COVID-19’s 4th wave' Doctor discusses dire situation in Alberta hospitals amid COVID-19’s 4th wave
As hospitals in Alberta fill up to the brim with COVID-19 patients, fear is growing that medical staff are about to make on-the-spot, life-and-death decisions. One doctor says some triage measures are already in place. Chris Chacon has more.

An Alberta man who recently spent time in the ICU with COVID-19 is sharing his story and pleading with those who are unvaccinated to receive the vaccine.

Read more: 58 Alberta ICU doctors pen letter saying it’s ‘not too late to change course’ on COVID-19 crisis

Bernie Cook tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 31. He had the Delta variant and says his health deteriorated rapidly.

“It was hitting me hard and I didn’t know what was going on, like whether or not I would live or not.”

Alberta ICU Bernie Cook View image in full screen
A health-care worker holds up a phone to facilitate a video call while Bernie Cook is in the ICU with COVID-19. Credit: Alberta Health Services

He lost 30 pounds, shed muscle mass and now finds simple tasks, like climbing the stairs, difficult. During his interview with Global News, he was often out of breath just from sharing his story.

Story continues below advertisement

Cook said he was in the ICU for 11 days. His condition progressed quickly and he was intubated just a few days after being admitted to the hospital.

Click to play video: 'CDC official is hopeful trick-or-treating this Halloween will be safe for children amid pandemic' CDC official is hopeful trick-or-treating this Halloween will be safe for children amid pandemic

 

What people don’t realize, he said, is when the intubation tubes have to be removed, the patient is awake for the unpleasant process.

“I had to be a part of the process and literally my body convulsed from having the tubes taken out of my stomach and lungs. I did not enjoy that experience at all. It was a physical trauma to have that,” he said.

Read more: ‘It’s scary’: nurse explains what it’s like to be redeployed to the ICU during COVID-19 pandemic

Story continues below advertisement

Cook wasn’t vaccinated when he caught COVID-19. He said he isn’t against vaccinations, he just thought he didn’t need this one, saying he is a healthy guy and felt he could fight the virus if he caught it.

As of Friday’s COVID-19 update, 82.3 per cent of eligible Albertans over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 73 per cent were fully vaccinated.

icu health-care worker View image in full screen
A health-care worker helps Bernie Cook walk at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary. Credit: Alberta Health Services

Cook says he understands people have free will, but urged anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated to get both doses as soon as possible.

“All of us that were in the ICU and are flooding the COVID wards, we were only focused about ourselves, we weren’t thinking about other people, we weren’t thinking about how overwhelmed the AHS system is.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "All of us that were in the ICU and are flooding the COVID wards, we were only focused about ourselves, we weren't thinking about other people, we weren't thinking about how overwhelmed the AHS system is."
Story continues below advertisement

Cook said everyone in his ward at the Peter Loughheed Centre in Calgary was unvaccinated except for one person who had received one dose. He was in one of three COVID wards in that hospital and said the health-care workers are overwhelmed.

“I talked to the nurses. I wanted to know what the hell was going on around me. I wanted to know… I mean, I could hear it. I could see it,” he said.

Click to play video: 'COVID Headlines: COVID-19 ravaging Western Canada' COVID Headlines: COVID-19 ravaging Western Canada

“Sometimes I really saw the stress because I’m around the nurses. I get to hear what they’re saying and I get to see what they’re doing.

According to chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, of the people admitted to Alberta’s ICUs with COVID-19 between June 1 and Sept. 23, 88 per cent were unvaccinated, while six per cent had one dose. Six per cent of ICU admissions were fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re clogging up the AHS system. We’re clogging it up,” Cook said of the unvaccinated.

“I think that if people saw that side of AHS, of how overwhelmed they were, I think they really would change their mind about getting the vaccine.”

Read more: Alberta doctors plead with new health minister for ‘fire break’ lockdown amid 4th COVID-19 wave

Cook’s daughter got married last weekend, an event he almost missed because of his ICU stay. While he was being intubated, he said his focus was to make it to that day, to push through and be there.

“So much happiness to be there… It felt so good. It’s like when I got intubated, (I thought) I’m not missing that for the frickin world.”

Now Cook is working to get his strength back. He said he was able to do five pushups on his knees on Sunday and did some curls with a six-pound weight.

But mainly he’s grateful to the health-care workers who helped him in the ICU.

“Despite it all, they’re so kind and compassionate to all of us that are in the units, which is a testament to their character.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Despite it all, they're so kind and compassionate to all of us that are in the units, which is a testament to their character.

“It really is their character. I am I am so proud of our AHS system, of our nursing staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone looking to receive their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta can do so online or by calling 811.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta COVID tagalberta health system tagAlberta ICUs tagAlberta COVID ICU tagAlberta COVID-19 ICUs tagBernie Cook tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers