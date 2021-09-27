COVID-19: Toronto hits 80% of eligible residents being double vaccinated

The City of Toronto has reached a new vaccination milestone as over 80 per cent of eligible Torontonians aged 12 and older have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor John Tory says.

According to a statement issued by the City on Monday, data from Toronto Public Health (TPH) showed 80.4 per cent of eligible residents are double vaccinated. TPH also confirmed 85.6 per cent of eligible residents have at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Having more than 80 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated is a great step forward in our ongoing drive to get as many people as possible better protected against COVID-19,” Tory said in a statement.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, echoed Tory’s sentiment and encouraged those who haven’t gotten their shot, to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as you can and join the 80 per cent of Toronto residents who are enjoying the protection that being fully vaccinated provides and helping our city to end this pandemic,” de Villa said.

The news comes following the launch of the ShopAndVax initiative and other mobile immunization clinics operating across the city, aimed at making vaccines more accessible to residents and boost vaccination rates.

The City also urged people to continue following public health guidelines including practicing physical distancing and mask-wearing.