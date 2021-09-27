Sudbury man arrested for trafficking firearms in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Sudbury, Ont., man has been charged with trafficking firearms following an incident in Lindsay on Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:30 a.m. a person reported a suspicious person walking on Lindsay Street South. Police received additional information that the person was accused of stealing firearms from a residence on the street.

Police located the suspect and learned he was accused of stealing and selling “multiple” firearms, which were later recovered.

Robert Roy, 48, of Sudbury, was arrested and charged with trafficking in firearm, weapon device or ammunition, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 28.

