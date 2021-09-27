Menu

Comments

Crime

Sudbury man arrested for trafficking firearms in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 1:50 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a man accused of trafficking firearms. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man accused of trafficking firearms. Global News Peterborough file

A Sudbury, Ont., man has been charged with trafficking firearms following an incident in Lindsay on Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:30 a.m. a person reported a suspicious person walking on Lindsay Street South. Police received additional information that the person was accused of stealing firearms from a residence on the street.

Police located the suspect and learned he was accused of stealing and selling “multiple” firearms, which were later recovered.

Robert Roy, 48, of Sudbury, was arrested and charged with trafficking in firearm, weapon device or ammunition, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 28.

