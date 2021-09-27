Youth charged with 1st-degree murder after death of woman in Choiceland, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP say an unidentified youth has been charged with murder following the death of a 37-year-old woman on Friday in Choiceland, Sask.
The youth, who cannot be identified as part of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces one count of first-degree murder.
Police say the youth’s first court appearance was via phone on Monday morning in Melfort, Sask.
RCMP in Nipawin, Sask., received a report about a deceased woman at a home in Choiceland at about 1:45 a.m. on Friday.
Officers and EMS found the woman dead at the scene.
Police said in their report on Friday that an individual was arrested at the scene and the investigation was deemed a death investigation.
Choiceland is located approximately an hour northeast of Prince Albert.
