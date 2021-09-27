Youth charged with 1st-degree murder after death of woman in Choiceland, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say an unidentified youth has been charged with murder following the death of a 37-year-old woman on Friday in Choiceland, Sask.

The youth, who cannot be identified as part of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces one count of first-degree murder.

Police say the youth’s first court appearance was via phone on Monday morning in Melfort, Sask.

RCMP in Nipawin, Sask., received a report about a deceased woman at a home in Choiceland at about 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

Officers and EMS found the woman dead at the scene.

Police said in their report on Friday that an individual was arrested at the scene and the investigation was deemed a death investigation.

Choiceland is located approximately an hour northeast of Prince Albert.