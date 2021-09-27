Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth charged with 1st-degree murder after death of woman in Choiceland, Sask.

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 1:18 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say an unidentified youth has been charged with murder following the death of a 37-year-old woman on Friday in Choiceland, Sask.

The youth, who cannot be identified as part of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces one count of first-degree murder.

Police say the youth’s first court appearance was via phone on Monday morning in Melfort, Sask.

Read more: RCMP investigating suspicious death of Choiceland, Sask. woman

RCMP in Nipawin, Sask., received a report about a deceased woman at a home in Choiceland at about 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

Officers and EMS found the woman dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said in their report on Friday that an individual was arrested at the scene and the investigation was deemed a death investigation.

Choiceland is located approximately an hour northeast of Prince Albert.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagMurder tagFirst Degree Murder tagSuspicious Death tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagDeath Investigation tagNipawin RCMP tagChoiceland tagChoiceland Sask tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers