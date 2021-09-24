Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death of Choiceland, Sask. woman

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 5:04 pm
Investigators have opened a death investigation after a woman was found dead on Friday at a home in Choiceland, Sask. View image in full screen
Investigators have opened a death investigation after a woman was found dead on Friday at a home in Choiceland, Sask. File / Global News

A suspicious death investigation is underway in the town of Choiceland, Sask.

RCMP say a 37-year-old woman was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning at a residence in the community located about an hour northeast of Prince Albert.

Officers from the Nipawin RCMP detachment were dispatched at around 1:45 a.m. after a report of a deceased person at a home on Railway Avenue East, according to a statement from police.

RCMP and EMS arrived at the scene where the woman was pronounced dead. Police say her family has been notified.

Read more: Human remains located in North Saskatchewan River: RCMP

The report states that officers arrested one individual at the scene, but police did not provide any information on the person or their connection to the deceased woman.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no concern for public safety, police said.

RCMP add the investigation is in its early stages, however, they say more details will be provided when available.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast' Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast
