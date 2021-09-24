RCMP investigating suspicious death of Choiceland, Sask. woman

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death investigation is underway in the town of Choiceland, Sask.

RCMP say a 37-year-old woman was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning at a residence in the community located about an hour northeast of Prince Albert.

Officers from the Nipawin RCMP detachment were dispatched at around 1:45 a.m. after a report of a deceased person at a home on Railway Avenue East, according to a statement from police.

RCMP and EMS arrived at the scene where the woman was pronounced dead. Police say her family has been notified.

The report states that officers arrested one individual at the scene, but police did not provide any information on the person or their connection to the deceased woman.

There is no concern for public safety, police said.

RCMP add the investigation is in its early stages, however, they say more details will be provided when available.