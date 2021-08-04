Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 4 2021 8:14pm
01:11

Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in Old Strathcona

A police investigation into a suspicious death closed down a portion of Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue for much of Wednesday. Sarah Komadina reports. WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers.

