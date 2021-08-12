Menu

Crime

Charges laid in Whyte Avenue homicide: Edmonton police

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 12, 2021 6:09 pm
WATCH: A police investigation into a suspicious death closed down a portion of Edmonton's Whyte Avenue for much of Wednesday. WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers – Aug 4, 2021

Murder charges have been laid after an incident that saw a portion of Whyte Avenue in Edmonton closed down for most of the day Aug. 4.

In an update released Thursday afternoon, police said officers were called to the area of Whyte Avenue and 103 Street at around 1:20 a.m. where they located three injured males.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death on Whyte Avenue

A 27-year-old man with serious injuries and a 17-year-old boy with minor injuries were taken to hospital. The man remains in hospital at this time, while the teen has been released.

The third man, 20-year-old Ethan Taylor, died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. View image in full screen
Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. Dave Carels / Global News

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday and investigators have ruled Taylor’s death a homicide, but results are still pending on the cause of death.

On Wednesday, Joel Genao, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

