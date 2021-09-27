Peterborough man arrested after traffic signs in Selwyn Township spray-painted: OPP

A Peterborough man was arrested after reports of traffic signs being damaged with spray paint on Sunday evening.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a mischief complaint along the 11th Line off of Selwyn Road in Selwyn Township, about eight kilometres north of the village of Bridgenorth. Police say the complainant provided a description of a suspect and their vehicle after seeing someone damage traffic signs with spray paint.
OPP identified the suspect and made an arrest around 12:15 a.m. Monday.
Aidan Taylor, 19, of Peterborough was charged with mischief under $5,000.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 4.
