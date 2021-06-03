Peterborough County OPP probe mischief and arson at mine in Havelock area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are investigating acts of mischief and arson at a mine site in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township in late May.

According to OPP, on May 30 officers were called to a mine on Unimin Road to investigate a report that three pieces of construction equipment and a small building had all been damaged.

Officers discovered two excavators and a rock drill had been damaged and graffiti had been spray-painted throughout the area. Officers also located a small building that had been set on fire.

Investigators say the incidents occurred around 8:30 p.m. on May 29.

View image in full screen Spray paint was found around a mine in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township in late May. Peterborough County OPP

Damage to the property and equipment is estimated at approximately $30,000.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).