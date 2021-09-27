COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Saskatoon elementary schools

Send this page to someone via email

Three more Saskatoon schools have announced COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared outbreaks at W.P. Bate, Ernest Lindner and Chief Whitecap elementary schools on Sunday.

According to the SHA, nine new infections have been reported at Chief Whitecap School, six at Ernest Lindner School and three at W.P. Bate School.

The affected schools will resume classes as normal on Monday.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have in place including mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning are critical to reducing the risk of transmission,” said Saskatoon Public in their statement.

Saskatoon Public Schools says it was notified of the outbreak declarations on Monday. Students, staff and school families at each school have since received communication regarding the outbreaks.

Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, the school division said it has reported 100 positive cases at 38 locations within the division.