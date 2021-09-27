Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Saskatoon elementary schools

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 11:50 am
The school division says it has recorded 100 positive COVID-19 cases at 38 of its schools since the start of the school year. View image in full screen
The school division says it has recorded 100 positive COVID-19 cases at 38 of its schools since the start of the school year. File / Global News

Three more Saskatoon schools have announced COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared outbreaks at W.P. Bate, Ernest Lindner and Chief Whitecap elementary schools on Sunday.

According to the SHA, nine new infections have been reported at Chief Whitecap School, six at Ernest Lindner School and three at W.P. Bate School.

Read more: COVID-19 — Saskatoon mother frustrated after son’s appointments, surgery cancelled

The affected schools will resume classes as normal on Monday.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have in place including mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning are critical to reducing the risk of transmission,” said Saskatoon Public in their statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon Public Schools says it was notified of the outbreak declarations on Monday. Students, staff and school families at each school have since received communication regarding the outbreaks.

Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, the school division said it has reported 100 positive cases at 38 locations within the division.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagSaskatoon Public Schools tagSaskatoon Schools tagsaskatoon covid tagChief Whitecap School tagErnest Lindner School tagSaskatoon elementary schools tagW.P. Bate School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers