‘There’s energy in painting’: Imagine Pandosy Art Festival showcases local talent

It all started with handing out fence boards for the neighbourhood to paint and now it’s grown into the first Imagine Pandosy Art Festival in the heart of Kelowna’s Pandosy Village.

“It’s the inaugural event so we really wanted to do something for the community and came up with the idea of doing an art festival. We’re in SOPA Square to showcase local artists in the community, so we have 17 artists and 10 crafters,” said Mary Meenagh, KLONA committee member.

The Imagine Pandosy Art Festival featured local artists and gave them an opportunity to share their work with the neighbourhood, safely at SOPA Square and on Groves Ave.

“There’s energy in painting and it’s all about colour, movement and energy,” said Joan Miller, an artist showcasing her work at the event.

The festival will be leaving a permanent mark on the neighbourhood with a mural created by JOMAE Custom Murals that was painted live for all to see.

“It’s a portable mural, we’re going to move it to a blank wall and then eventually move it to the brand new Pandosy Waterfront Park when it’s completed,” said Paul Clark, organizer.

Phase One of Pandosy Waterfront Park is set to be completed by next year, and while the wait for the new park is on, organizers are busy planning next year’s Imagine Pandosy Art Festival.