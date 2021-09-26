Saskatoon traffic bridge closed through Sunday into Monday for washing work

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers needing to pass over the traffic street bridge in Saskatoon will need to find an alternative route.

The City of Saskatoon says the bridge will be closed along with a portion of the road between 11th street and Spadina Crescent (near the bridge) for bridge washing work.

Detours are in place.

The project is expected to take ten hours to complete, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The bridge should reopen to traffic come Monday morning.