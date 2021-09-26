Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Saskatoon traffic bridge closed through Sunday into Monday for washing work

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 8:15 pm
The traffic bridge is closed through Monday morning to traffic for washing work. View image in full screen
The traffic bridge is closed through Monday morning to traffic for washing work. File Photo/ Global News

Drivers needing to pass over the traffic street bridge in Saskatoon will need to find an alternative route.

The City of Saskatoon says the bridge will be closed along with a portion of the road between 11th street and Spadina Crescent (near the bridge) for bridge washing work.

Detours are in place.

Read more: Saskatoon road construction season wraps safely: city

The project is expected to take ten hours to complete, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The bridge should reopen to traffic come Monday morning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagTraffic tagSaskatoon tagroad closure tagRoadwork tagTraffic Bridge tagSpadina Crescent tagbridge washing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers