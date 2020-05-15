Menu

Canada

N.S. labour department investigating after excavator tips at Quinpool Road construction site

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 9:05 am
Nova Scotia's Department of Labour is investigating after an excavator tipped over at a construction site on Quinpool Road in Halifax.
Nova Scotia's Department of Labour is investigating after an excavator tipped over at a construction site on Quinpool Road in Halifax. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour is inspecting a construction site after an excavator tipped over on Thursday.

The demolition of a parking structure at the corner of Quinpool Road and Windsor Street in Halifax began earlier this week.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia environment minister issues order to Northern Pulp on cleanup, decommissioning

No one was injured and no property damage was reported, the department said in a statement.

The labour department said it is investigating and that a stop-work order has not been issued for the worksite.

