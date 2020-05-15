N.S. labour department investigating after excavator tips at Quinpool Road construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour is inspecting a construction site after an excavator tipped over on Thursday.

The demolition of a parking structure at the corner of Quinpool Road and Windsor Street in Halifax began earlier this week.

No one was injured and no property damage was reported, the department said in a statement.

The labour department said it is investigating and that a stop-work order has not been issued for the worksite.

