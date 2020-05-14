Nova Scotia environment minister issues order to Northern Pulp on cleanup, decommissioning

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Minister Gordon Wilson issued a ministerial order to Northern Pulp on Thursday that governs how the company will manage its site during its shutdown.

The order focuses on the removal of the leachate, decommissioning of effluent pipes and cleanup of ditches and aeration basins on the site of the mill in Boat Harbour.

The ministerial order states that Northern Pulp shall cease discharge of all wastewater generated by the mill by no later than April 30, 2020.

Moreover, the order requires the company to hire a third party professional engineer who has expertise in the decommissioning of wastewater treatment lagoons to develop a transition plan.

“[This is to] ensure [Northern Pulp] does not experience a septic condition or any other change in condition that may cause an adverse effect, including but not limited to an adverse effect to water quality and/or air quality,” the order states.

Northern Pulp are also being required to provide by the end of each month a list of all projects that have the potential to impact the environment that were performed during that calendar month.

“The order includes terms and conditions to ensure the environment is protected,” the province said.

