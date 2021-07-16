Road work to impact some central Hamilton, Mountain roadways on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The city says resurfacing and a sewer bypass installation will have an effect on a few roadways in Hamilton starting July 19.

All lanes of Charlton Avenue East between Victoria Avenue South and Wentworth Street South as well as Wentworth between Charlton and Cumberland Avenue are set to close on Monday for four weeks to complete road resurfacing and sidewalk repairs.

“During this time, access to Charlton Avenue East from the Claremont Access will be open in the westbound direction only,” the city said in a release.

Weather permitting, the project is set to wrap up in late August. Access to the Wentworth stairs and HSR bus service will not be affected.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the intersection of Rymal Road East and Upper Wellington Street will see lane restrictions and interruptions beginning Monday for the sewer bypass installation.

“Majority of the work is expected to wrap up on or before July 22,” says the city.

“The center turning lane and bike lanes on Upper Wellington between Rymal Road and Dicenzo Drive will remain closed until October while work is completed.”

1:57 Reopening of Canada-U.S. Border less certain. Reopening of Canada-U.S. Border less certain.