Saskatoon road construction season wraps safely: city

The City of Saskatoon says the 2020 road construction season wrapped up safely this year.

According to Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction, there were no “life-threatening incidents” in the city’s work zones.

“There has been less traffic on our roadways due to the pandemic, but we also believe drivers are getting the message through our annual marketing campaign,” Schmidt said in a statement on Wednesday.

The city said completing the Sid Buckwold Bridge rehabilitation project two months early and 19 kilometres of water mains and sanitary sewer mains topped its list of construction priorities this year.

It did noted that the primary focus shifted when work was about to start.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we revised our 2020 construction plan to place the safety of our crews and residents at the forefront,” Schmidt said in a press release.

“That meant postponing projects that required workers to enter homes to replace lead water service connections as we strictly followed all guidelines and public health orders.”

The city plans to proceed with lead water service connection replacements in the Caswell Hill, Riversdale and Nutana neighbourhoods in 2021 but also said this depends on provincial guidelines and public health orders.

