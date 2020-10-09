Over 13 tonnes of elm firewood removed from Saskatoon properties

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon says it has removed over 13 tonnes of improperly stored elm wood from private properties in the city.

City workers swept the Montgomery, Fairhaven, Meadowgreen and South Industrial areas after Dutch elm disease (DED) was confirmed in a tree near the Montgomery neighbourhood on Sept. 15.

The tree was removed and disposed of at the city’s landfill. No other trees were found to be infected.

The city’s DED response plan was initiated and inspectors issued 71 infraction notices — 46 for elm firewood.

The city said several instances were found where wood was moved from elsewhere with the elm bark beetle active in the wood.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to remind residents that the most effective management strategy for DED is to not transport or store elm wood,” said Jeff Boone, the city’s entomologist.

“Infected firewood is the most likely way that DED would be brought into Saskatoon.”

Read more: Fight against Dutch elm disease by keeping trees healthy in Saskatchewan

Under provincial regulations, it is illegal to store or transport elm firewood in Saskatchewan.

The city said its DED response plan will continue into the spring and summer of 2021 to confirm the disease has not spread.

1:12 Dutch elm disease confirmed in Saskatoon’s Montgomery Place neighbourhood Dutch elm disease confirmed in Saskatoon’s Montgomery Place neighbourhood