Murder, arson charges laid in deadly fire in northern Alberta, victim yet to be identified

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in northern Alberta have laid charges in connection with a deadly fire.

Mounties and Smoky River Fire Services responded to a trailer fire on the afternoon of Sept. 22 in the town of Falher, near Peace River.

Read more: Dirt bike collision in Alcomdale leaves one man dead

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators discovered human remains.

The medical examiner is working to determine the victim’s identity and cause of the death.

Roderick Ellery-Sorensen, 26, of Falher has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of arson.

The fire caused damage to the neigbouring house and apartment complex.

Story continues below advertisement

Ellery-Sorensen is expected to appear in court in Peace River Sept. 27.