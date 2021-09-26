Menu

Crime

Murder, arson charges laid in deadly fire in northern Alberta, victim yet to be identified

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 3:42 pm
RCMP laid second degree murder and arson charges in a deadly fire in Fahler Sept. 26, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP laid second degree murder and arson charges in a deadly fire in Fahler Sept. 26, 2021. Global News

RCMP in northern Alberta have laid charges in connection with a deadly fire.

Mounties and Smoky River Fire Services responded to a trailer fire on the afternoon of Sept. 22 in the town of Falher, near Peace River.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators discovered human remains.

The medical examiner is working to determine the victim’s identity and cause of the death.

Roderick Ellery-Sorensen, 26, of Falher has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of arson.

The fire caused damage to the neigbouring house and apartment complex.

Ellery-Sorensen is expected to appear in court in Peace River Sept. 27.

