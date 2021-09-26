COVID-19: N.B. reports person in 40s has died, as province adds 82 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

A person in their 40s is New Brunswick’s 54th COVID-related death.

The province said in a news release Sunday that the person was from Zone 1 (Moncton region).

The news marked six COVID-related deaths in the province since last Wednesday, under a week ago.

“Each life taken in New Brunswick by COVID-19 is more than a number,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

The death was announced on the same day the province reported 82 new cases — 64 of which involve people who are not fully vaccinated.

There are now 33 people in New Brunswick hospitalized due to the virus, 15 of whom are in the ICU.

With 33 recoveries reported, the number of active cases is now 628.

Public Health data shows 79.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 88 per cent have received their first dose of vaccine.

New cases breakdown

The new cases are:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – 27 cases

12 people 19 and under

one person 20-29

three people 30-39

two people 40-49

two people 50-59

two people 70-79

three people 80-89

two people 90 and over

Eighteen cases are under investigation and nine are contacts of a previously-confirmed case.

Zone 2 (Saint John region) – four cases

a person 20-29

a person 40-49

a person 60-69

a person 70-79

Three cases are contacts of previously-confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) – 30 cases

16 people 19 and under

six people 20-29

one person 40-49

three people 50-59

four people 60-69

Twenty-two cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously-confirmed cases.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – 14 cases

four people 19 and under

two people 20-29

six people 30-39

two people 80-89

Thirteen cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously-confirmed case.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) – two cases

a person 30-39

a person 70-79

Both cases are contacts of previously-confirmed cases.

Zone 6 (Bathurst region) – four cases

three people 30-39

one person 40-49

Three cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously-confirmed case.

Zone 7 (Miramichi region) – one case

a person 30-39

This case is under investigation.

State of emergency reinstated

On Friday, the province reinstated a state of emergency due to the current level of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Physical distancing, indoor masking and a proof of vaccination policy for certain services and businesses are now in effect.

Anyone entering New Brunswick must also pre-register through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program.

