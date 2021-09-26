Menu

Crime

Edmonton police looking for vehicle potentially connected to south end shooting

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 3:07 pm
Edmonton police on the 23 Avenue overpass at Calgary Trail on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police on the 23 Avenue overpass at Calgary Trail on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police are looking for a vehicle after a suspected targeted shooting that left one man dead.

On Thursday, police were called to the area of 23 Avenue and 106 Street around 9 p.m.

According to police, two men in their 20s were found injured in the area. One died in hospital while the other remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now looking for a black truck, possibly a Dodge Ram model, that was in the same area at the time of the shooting.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 in hospital after suspected shooting in south Edmonton

Anyone who noticed a black truck or its occupants in the area of 23 Avenue between Calgary Trail and 111 Street from 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

