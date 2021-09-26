Edmonton police looking for vehicle potentially connected to south end shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for a vehicle after a suspected targeted shooting that left one man dead.

On Thursday, police were called to the area of 23 Avenue and 106 Street around 9 p.m.

According to police, two men in their 20s were found injured in the area. One died in hospital while the other remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now looking for a black truck, possibly a Dodge Ram model, that was in the same area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who noticed a black truck or its occupants in the area of 23 Avenue between Calgary Trail and 111 Street from 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

