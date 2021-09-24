Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 in hospital after suspected shooting in south Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 7:45 am
Edmonton police on the 23 Avenue overpass at Calgary Trail on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police on the 23 Avenue overpass at Calgary Trail on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Global News

Two men were injured and one died after what is believed to be a shooting in south Edmonton late Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near 23 Avenue and 106 Street.

Two men were found injured in the area, Edmonton police said.

Read more: Charge laid in connection with weekend stabbing death in central Edmonton

EMS took the two men to hospital. Police said one of them succumbed to his injuries. The other man remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation closed 23 Avenue in both directions from Calgary Trail to 106 Street for several hours.

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death. Police said no arrests have been made at this time and an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Police said no other information was available.

