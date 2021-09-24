SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Maple Ridge Christian School

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 8:27 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Maple Ridge Christian School. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Maple Ridge Christian School. Global News

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a private Christian school in Maple Ridge.

In a Friday afternoon media release, Fraser Health said 32 positive cases had been diagnosed in staff and students at Maple Ridge Christian School.

The breakdown between children and educators was not immediately available.

Read more: After outbreak closes B.C. school, new calls for safety protocols and online learning plans

The health authority said the school would continue with in-person learning for students in grades 6 to 12 while it worked with the school on case and contact management.

It was not immediately clear how long the suspension of in-person learning would last.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Chilliwack elementary school' COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Chilliwack elementary school
COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Chilliwack elementary school

It comes just days after another elementary school in Chilliwack was forced to “pause” in-person learning, due to an outbreak involving at least 20 staff and students.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. to return to notifying schools, parents about COVID-19 exposures

Children at Promontory Elementary have been told to switch to online learning until at least Oct. 4.

In the wake of that outbreak, the BC Teachers Federation again called on the province to enhance safety measures at schools, including implementing masks for younger children.

The union also wants the province to develop a firm protocol for rapidly moving from in-person to online learning in the case of an outbreak.

