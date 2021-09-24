Weekend car rally in Wasaga Beach to draw increased police presence

Send this page to someone via email

A large car rally will take place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., this weekend, resulting in an increased police presence.

Town officials say the gathering, which is unsanctioned, has the potential to result in illegal vehicles on local roads and dangerous driving.

“The OPP has consulted with town officials about this gathering and they have taken the lead to ensure public safety,” Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi said in a statement.

OPP said dangerous driving will not be tolerated on local roads and that officers will be enforcing Ontario’s new stunt driving rules.

Dangerous driving behaviour will NOT be tolerated on our roads. Drivers who intentionally jeopardize the safety of our communities will be held accountable. #HurWOPP will be actively patrolling #WasagaBeach to ensure everyone's safety. Please drive safely and responsibly. ^gp pic.twitter.com/VkeTf77x1T — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the town and police don’t have the authority to prohibit people from visiting and can’t legally turn people away at Wasaga Beach entry points.

The Spruce Street lot and its Playland lot, both of which are located at Beach Area 1, will be closed.

The municipal picnic area lot, accessible off Fifth Street, will be open to residents with parking passes. Ontario Parks has also made its Beach Area 4 lot, at the end of 24th Street, available to residents with parking passes

All other Ontario Park lots will be open for pay and display parking, as well as Ontario Parks pass holders.