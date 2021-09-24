Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Weekend car rally in Wasaga Beach to draw increased police presence

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'OPP issues tickets at Wasaga Beach car rally' OPP issues tickets at Wasaga Beach car rally
Almost 200 tickets were issued at an unsanctioned car rally at Wasaga Beach, according to Ontario Provincial Police – Sep 28, 2020

A large car rally will take place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., this weekend, resulting in an increased police presence.

Town officials say the gathering, which is unsanctioned, has the potential to result in illegal vehicles on local roads and dangerous driving.

Read more: $700K in counterfeit items seized in case involving 6 retail stores in Wasaga Beach

“The OPP has consulted with town officials about this gathering and they have taken the lead to ensure public safety,” Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi said in a statement.

OPP said dangerous driving will not be tolerated on local roads and that officers will be enforcing Ontario’s new stunt driving rules.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the town and police don’t have the authority to prohibit people from visiting and can’t legally turn people away at Wasaga Beach entry points.

The Spruce Street lot and its Playland lot, both of which are located at Beach Area 1, will be closed.

Read more: 2 homes destroyed after fire in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

The municipal picnic area lot, accessible off Fifth Street, will be open to residents with parking passes. Ontario Parks has also made its Beach Area 4 lot, at the end of 24th Street, available to residents with parking passes

All other Ontario Park lots will be open for pay and display parking, as well as Ontario Parks pass holders.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagWasaga Beach tagHuronia West Opp tagWasaga Beach news tagWasaga Beach Car Rally tagNina Bifolchi tagWasaga Beach police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers