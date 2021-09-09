$700K in counterfeit items seized in case involving 6 retail stores in Wasaga Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Police have seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit items as part of an investigation that involved six retail stores on Beach Drive in Wasaga Beach, Ont., last week.

On Sept. 3, officers executed six search warrants and confiscated fake items, including clothes, watches, sunglasses and other items.

The investigation was conducted by Huronia West OPP and the Canadian Anti-Counterfeiting Network, with the help of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Police charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

