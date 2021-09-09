Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$700K in counterfeit items seized in case involving 6 retail stores in Wasaga Beach

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 4:03 pm
On Sept. 3, officers executed six search warrants and confiscated fake items, including clothes, watches and sunglasses. View image in full screen
On Sept. 3, officers executed six search warrants and confiscated fake items, including clothes, watches and sunglasses. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police have seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit items as part of an investigation that involved six retail stores on Beach Drive in Wasaga Beach, Ont., last week.

On Sept. 3,  officers executed six search warrants and confiscated fake items, including clothes, watches, sunglasses and other items.

Read more: Man exposes himself at drive-thru window in Wasaga Beach

The investigation was conducted by Huronia West OPP and the Canadian Anti-Counterfeiting Network, with the help of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Police charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police issue warning over counterfeit goods' Police issue warning over counterfeit goods
Police issue warning over counterfeit goods – Dec 9, 2016
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wasaga Beach tagHuronia West Opp tagWasaga Beach news tagWasaga Beach Crime tagcounterfeit items Beach Drive Wasaga tagCounterfeit items Wasaga Beach tagHuronia West OPP counterfeit items tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers