2 homes destroyed after fire in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Emergency crews are responding to a fire that engulfed two homes in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.
At about 12:20 p.m., police received a call from Wasaga Beach Fire Services, requesting they attend an address on Waterview Road to help with the blaze.
Officers helped with traffic control due to the heavy smoke that was causing poor visibility on the surrounding roads.
During firefighting efforts, the fire extended to a neighbouring house, causing heavy damage.
Police said there were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
The OPP and Wasaga Beach Fire Services are working with the Ontario Fire Marshall to determine a cause.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
