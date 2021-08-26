Menu

Canada 'should be proud' to raise flag again, O'Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Fire

2 homes destroyed after fire in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 4:05 pm
Emergency crews responded to a fire that severely damaged two homes in Wasaga Beach, Ont. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a fire that severely damaged two homes in Wasaga Beach, Ont. OPP handout

Emergency crews are responding to a fire that engulfed two homes in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:20 p.m., police received a call from Wasaga Beach Fire Services, requesting they attend an address on Waterview Road to help with the blaze.

Read more: Wasaga Beach resident charged after interfering while firefighters respond to blaze: police

Officers helped with traffic control due to the heavy smoke that was causing poor visibility on the surrounding roads.

During firefighting efforts, the fire extended to a neighbouring house, causing heavy damage.

Police said there were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The OPP and Wasaga Beach Fire Services are working with the Ontario Fire Marshall to determine a cause.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wasaga Beach tagHuronia West Opp tagWasaga Beach news tagWasaga Beach fires tagWasaga Beach house fires tagWaterview Road tagWaterview Road fire tag

