Peterborough man caught on video assaulting cyclist with club dies

The case of a Peterborough man accused of assaulting a cyclist with a club has been withdrawn following the man’s death.

Around 11 a.m. on July 15, 2017, a business owner along Erskine Avenue captured video of a man assaulting a cyclist with what police said was a “small club.” The accused was initially driving in his pickup truck when an altercation ensued with a 74-year-old cyclist. The driver got out and is seen hitting the cyclist while he was pinned to the ground. The cyclist suffered facial and head injuries.

Witnesses intervened as the accused left the scene.

The investigation led to an arrest of the accused at his residence, police said.

David Fox, who was 65 at the time, was charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Police say the two men were not known to each other.

The case faced a number of delays over the past four years due to Fox’s health and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to MyKawartha.com, on Wednesday in Superior Court, the Crown formally withdrew the charges as a result of the recent death of Fox.

No other details were provided.