Mounties reissue call for information about North Okanagan homicide

Send this page to someone via email

One year after a Whitehorse woman’s body was found in a burning vehicle off Westside Road, Mounties are still trying to piece together what happened in her final hours.

This week marks the anniversary of the discovery of Erin Chelsea Borgford’s remains and the start of an RCMP homicide investigation.

“While the investigation remains active and on-going and a continued priority for the officers investigating her death, they continue to seek more information,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP said in a press release.

View image in full screen B.C. RCMP say human remains found inside a burned-out vehicle in the North Okanagan last week were that of Erin Chelsea Borgford. B.C. RCMP

“We are releasing two new photos of the burnt out vehicle that Erin’s remains were discovered in, in the hopes that it may jog someone’s memory and to encourage those who have information to come and speak with police.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Woman fends off assault in Vernon park; police issue public warning Woman fends off assault in Vernon park; police issue public warning – Nov 27, 2020

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report Sept. 20, 2020 at 5:14 a.m. of a vehicle fire on Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road.

Firefighters, who managed to extinguish the blaze, discovered human remains inside the vehicle. Front-line officers secured the potential crime scene and called for the support of major crime investigators.

View image in full screen Erin Chelsea Borgford’s body was found in a burned-out vehicle off of Westside Road. RCMP/Submitted

Following the autopsy and notification of next of kin, investigators confirmed the remains were those of Borgford, age 27 years old, who was living in Whitehorse at the time of her death.

Advertisement