Mounties reissue call for information about North Okanagan homicide

One year after a Whitehorse woman’s body was found in a burning vehicle off Westside Road, Mounties are still trying to piece together what happened in her final hours.
This week marks the anniversary of the discovery of Erin Chelsea Borgford’s remains and the start of an RCMP homicide investigation.
“While the investigation remains active and on-going and a continued priority for the officers investigating her death, they continue to seek more information,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP said in a press release.
“We are releasing two new photos of the burnt out vehicle that Erin’s remains were discovered in, in the hopes that it may jog someone’s memory and to encourage those who have information to come and speak with police.”
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report Sept. 20, 2020 at 5:14 a.m. of a vehicle fire on Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road.
Firefighters, who managed to extinguish the blaze, discovered human remains inside the vehicle. Front-line officers secured the potential crime scene and called for the support of major crime investigators.
Following the autopsy and notification of next of kin, investigators confirmed the remains were those of Borgford, age 27 years old, who was living in Whitehorse at the time of her death.
