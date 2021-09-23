Menu

Crime

Guard says he was warned by inmate not to touch pepper spray during N.S. jail assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'Report highlights concerns over N.S. prison conditions' Report highlights concerns over N.S. prison conditions
Over the last year and a half, the East Coast Prison Justice Society has been looking into prisoner conditions in our provincial jails. Their newly released report is raising concerns over health, safety and human rights violations for those who are incarcerated. Alicia Draus has the details – Jul 26, 2021

A trial of inmates accused of viciously assaulting a prisoner in his Nova Scotia jail cell heard today from a guard who says he was warned against using pepper spray to intervene.

Officer Matthew Hicks testified today that inmate Jacob Lilly allegedly swatted his hand off his pepper spray holster and told him not to use it as the alleged attack was taking place at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S.

Hicks told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court hearing he heard the haunting sound of kicking, hitting and “stomping” going on in the cell just metres away on Dec. 2, 2019.

Read more: Video played during Halifax jail assault trial shows inmates blockading guards

Video evidence presented at trial showed a large group of inmates deliberately blocking guards from reaching the victim, Stephen Francis Anderson, who has since recovered from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Hicks says he took about ten weeks off work because of the trauma he suffered from hearing the violence that unfolded over a period of two minutes and 45 seconds.

The first six of 15 defendants facing trial are Lilly, Colin Ladelpha, Kirk Carridice, Wesley Hardiman, Omar McIntosh and Matthew Lambert. They face charges of conspiring to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and obstructing a peace officer.

Read more: 15 inmates charged with attempted murder after assault at Burnside jail

Lilly also faces a charge of assaulting a guard.

Eight other inmates are also charged in connection with the alleged attack and await another trial set for later this fall, and a 15th inmate, Sophon Sek, is facing the same charges but will have a separate trial.

Lilly’s defence lawyer suggested during cross-examination that it might have been another person who knocked Hicks’s hand off the pepper spray.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
