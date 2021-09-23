Toronto Blue Jays release more tickets ahead of possible Rogers Centre capacity boost

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays say the club is making more tickets available for the final six home games in preparation for a possible capacity increase at the Rogers Centre.

The organization released a statement early Thursday that said it is working closely with Premier Doug Ford’s office, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and provincial sports minister Lisa MacLeod on “increasing ballpark capacity safely in line with all public health protocols.”

To prepare, the Jays said there are additional tickets for the last few home games.

If the government does not allow for capacity to be expanded at the Rogers Centre beyond 15,000 fans, those late ticket purchasers will be notified of a cancellation and issued a refund via the original method of payment.

There has been no official confirmation as of Thursday morning that the Rogers Centre can increase its capacity beyond limits already laid out.

Anyone aged 12 and older attending a home game must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A negative COVID-19 test is no longer an accepted option, the organization said, though an exception is made for individuals with a doctor’s note indicating they cannot get the vaccine due to medical exemptions.

Tickets are available on the Jays website for home games on Sept. 28, 29 and 30 against the New York Yankees and on Oct. 1, 2 and 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.

“The Blue Jays are in the final days of a heated postseason Wild Card race and need fan support more than ever to create the home field advantage that our fans and team deserve down the stretch,” the organization said.

Blue Jays Statement Regarding Final Homestand: Additional tickets available now – https://t.co/1L6qzdmNeW pic.twitter.com/PYPE9oyBAz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 23, 2021

