Health

COVID-19: 140 unvaccinated staff at Windsor, Ont., hospital placed on leave

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 5:37 pm
The Windsor Regional Hospital is shown in Windsor, Ont., Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
The Windsor Regional Hospital is shown in Windsor, Ont., Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

INDSOR, Ont. – More than 100 staff members at a Windsor, Ont., hospital are being placed on unpaid leave for not receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine doses by a set deadline.

Windsor Regional Hospital says the 140 staff members who did not receive their first shots by Sept. 22 have until Oct. 7 to do so.

After that date, the hospital says employees who remain unvaccinated will have their jobs terminated or privileges suspended.

It says the 140 people represent approximately four per cent of the hospital’s workforce.

Read more: Ontario government mandating COVID-19 vaccine policies for high-risk settings

A statement from the hospital says the final number of unvaccinated staff after Oct. 7 will likely be lower because some were set to receive their first doses on Wednesday.

The workplace policy follows a directive from Ontario’s top public health doctor requiring all hospitals to develop COVID-19 vaccination policies.

Dr. Kieran Moore’s directive tells hospitals to, at a minimum, require regular virus testing for unvaccinated workers.

Windsor Regional Hospital and several others have introduced stricter policies that include possible termination for people who don’t get the shots.

The hospital’s CEO says the policy puts the safety of patients, the community and team members first.

“Our … team members responded by showing the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” David Musyj said in a statement.

“The individuals who have not complied with the policy and decided not to be vaccinated will not impact the provision of clinical or non-clinical care to our community.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
