Saskatoon contemplates colour codes to indicate COVID-19 risk

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon city councillors are contemplating a framework to monitor COVID-19 risk in the city.

Under the framework, colour indicators would indicate the risk of transmission and measures the city would take to reduce virus transmission.

Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies said the city would currently be under the second-highest level if the framework were in place.

Saskatoon is a hot spot for active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, with 1,079 of the 4,706 active cases in the province as of Wednesday.

“Saskatoon is one of the worst in the province,” Davies said.

“Right now, with our numbers, we’d probably be in the code orange level, which is right before our red, which is critical.”

Story continues below advertisement

The four-level framework outlines measures the city would take to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 at city-operated facilities, programs and services.

Some of the measures under orange — high risk — include physical distancing, mandatory masking, staff working from home if practicable and holding all meetings virtually.

The city would also make a request to the province for a limit on gathering sizes.

Under red — critical — the city would close all facilities, including City Hall, and suspend all programs and services. Mandatory testing for all staff reporting to the workplace would be required regardless of vaccination status.

Core services would continue to operate with enhanced safety protocols.

The city would also request approval from the province to declare a state of emergency.

View image in full screen City of Saskatoon / Supplied. City of Saskatoon / Supplied

Davies said administration worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and public health to put together the framework.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he believes it is important to work with the province to ensure one clear message to the public.

“It also gives some hardcore data directly to the province through our health authority and the great people who are working day-to-day in the front-line trenches in the ERs and on the streets of Saskatoon with our emergency departments.”

The next step is up to city council.

“All that has to be debated at council though, that’s not just a rubber stamp and we’re going to do it,” he said.

“And it’s important, I guess, from my perspective, that we also hear from residents in my ward as to what they want to see.”

Davies said he expects the framework to be approved when city council meets on Sept. 27.

Advertisement