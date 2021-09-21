Menu

Education

Regina elementary school switches classes to remote learning after spike in COVID cases

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 2:16 pm
Regina Public Schools announced multiple COVID-19 cases at a number of their schools on Sept. 20 and 21. View image in full screen
Regina Public Schools announced multiple COVID-19 cases at a number of their schools on Sept. 20 and 21. File / Global News

Regina Public Schools has announced multiple COVID-19 cases at a number of its schools with one elementary school moving its classes to remote learning.

In statements provided between Monday and Tuesday, the school division indicated that 12 schools have reported new cases in the past two days.

Henry Janzen School, in particular, has recorded numerous new cases, prompting the school to shift its kindergarten to Grade 4/5 classes to remote learning beginning Tuesday.

The school expects to return to in-class learning on Oct. 4 “if they are symptom-free.”

Read more: SHA notifying residents of COVID-19 test results through automated service

All other grades at Henry Janzen School will continue with in-person learning.

Story continues below advertisement

École Elsie Mironuck Community School has reported five new cases in the past two days, while Lakeview School has shown three new infections.

COVID-19 outbreaks were declared on Sept. 15 at Henry Janzen and Elsie Mironuck, according to the provincial government’s outbreak list.

École Centennial Community School, Arcola Community School and Walker School have all announced two new cases.

Read more: Daily COVID-19 infections 2nd highest, with 56 in Saskatchewan ICUs

McDermid Community School, Dr. L.M. Hanna School, Albert Community School, Ruth M. Buck School, Sheldon Collegiate and Scott Collegiate all reported new cases on Monday.

The school division noted that individuals considered to be in contact with a positive case will receive a letter from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“If there are any future close contacts identified at the school, they will be contacted directly by public health,” said a spokesperson from the school division.

“If any staff, student or school family members show any symptoms, they should please stay home and contact Healthline 811.”

