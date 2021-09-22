Saskatchewan sets new COVID-19 hospitalization record

Send this page to someone via email

One day after breaking a hospitalization record for people being treated for COVID-19, a new one was set.

The province reported Wednesday that 265 people were in hospital, 54 of whom were in intensive care.

Health officials said 201 patients — 75.8 per cent — were not fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan jumped back up over 400.

The province reported 426 new cases on Wednesday — 340 in people who are not vaccinated and 12 in those partially vaccinated.

Of the unvaccinated cases, 107 are in children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated.

Saskatoon continues to lead with daily cases — 91 on Wednesday — with Regina reporting 64 cases and the north-west zone 60.

The seven-day average for new cases dropped for the second consecutive day to 467 — 38.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Active cases rose slightly from the previous day to 4,706, with 1,079 of those in Saskatoon. Active cases in the province are up 192.7 per cent from 30 days ago.

There have been 63,415 total COVID-19 cases in the province.

Five new deaths were reported on Wednesday, pushing the overall total in the province to 651.

One death was reported in the 40-to-59 age group, two between the ages of 60 and 79, and two aged 80 and older.

The province also reported 415 new recoveries, bringing overall recoveries to 58,058.

