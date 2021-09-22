COVID-19: N.S. top doctor says ‘don’t wait’ to get vaccinated as 19 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new recoveries on Wednesday.

The number of active cases has dropped to 127, down by 10 since Tuesday, though one more person is now in hospital for a total of 10.

In a release, the province said 14 of the new cases are in the Central Zone. Five are close contacts of previously-reported cases and nine are under investigation.

The province continues to say there are signs of community spread in that zone in people “aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said the majority of new cases continues to be among people who are not fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the absolute best way to protect yourself and those around you,” he said in the release. “To everyone who is fully vaccinated — thank you. To all those who are not — please don’t wait.”

There are also two cases in the Northern Zone, both of whom are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

Two cases are in the Eastern Zone. One is a close contact of a previously-reported case and one is under investigation.

The last case is in the Western Zone and is under investigation.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,182 tests on Tuesday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 79.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 73.8 are fully vaccinated.

