Prince Edward Island to impose COVID-19 vaccine passport starting Oct. 5

Prince Edward Island is imposing a vaccination passport system starting Oct. 5 to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Dennis King said today residents will be required to show proof of vaccination to access most places where large gatherings occur, such as sporting events and concerts, adding that the passport will also apply for restaurants and wedding and funeral receptions.

He says residents won’t need the passport for religious services, funeral and wedding ceremonies, retail stores, banks or to access health-care services.

King says the program will initially involve showing a paper proof of vaccination and will progress to a QR code later in October.

The province is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, all involving close contacts of previously reported infections.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says there are 47 active cases in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.