P.E.I. brings back masks, introduces new testing for kids as COVID-19 cases rise

Prince Edward Island is bringing back its mask mandate and introducing new testing rules for kids as the province reported five new COVID-19 infections today.

Premier Dennis King told reporters masks will be required once again in indoor public spaces beginning Sept. 17 at 8 a.m.

He says all children between 8 and 12 years old will have to take a COVID-19 test upon entry on the Island, adding that any child in that age group who has left the province will have to be tested before returning to school.

The Island’s chief public health officer reported five new cases of COVID-19 today, four of which involve close contacts of known infections associated with an outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School in Charlottetown. Dr. Heather Morrison says the remaining case announced today is related to travel.

Officials said Sunday all schools in Charlottetown would be closed for a few days because of the outbreak.

King said today in-person learning would resume Wednesday at all schools except West Royalty Elementary, which will reopen next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021.