Crime

Edmonton police seek information about man prior to 2020 death

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 7:36 pm
Edmonton Police Service are asking the public for information on 39-year-old Scott Dale Johnson whose remains were found on Sept. 24, 2020. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service are asking the public for information on 39-year-old Scott Dale Johnson whose remains were found on Sept. 24, 2020. Edmonton Police Service

Images of a Edmonton man along with his bike have been released by the Edmonton Police Service in an effort to help them understand what took place prior to the man’s death.

The remains of 39-year-old Scott Dale Johnson were found in an area near 127 Avenue and 71 Street on Sept. 24, 2020.

Though an initial autopsy and further examinations were conducted — the cause and manner of Johnson’s death remain a mystery.

Investigators are asking the public for any information regarding the man’s whereabouts leading up to his death, specifically between August and September of 2020, according to a news release by EPS.

The electric bike also shown in photos was one that Johnson frequently rode around the city.

Edmonton Police Service release photos of the bike 39-year-old Scott Dale Johnson Rode around the city, prior to his death on Sept. 24, 2020. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service release photos of the bike 39-year-old Scott Dale Johnson Rode around the city, prior to his death on Sept. 24, 2020. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Anonymous information can also be submitted by using Crime Stoppers.

