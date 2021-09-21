New COVID-19 cases drops, hospitalizations rise in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has recorded its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in over a week.

Officials reported 372 new cases on Tuesday after nine straight days of reporting more than 400 new daily cases.

The province said of the new cases, 111 are in unvaccinated youth aged 19 and under, including 75 under the age of 12 who cannot be vaccinated.

Nearly one in five of the new cases — 19.5 per cent — were in fully vaccinated people.

The seven-day average of new cases dropped to 474 — 39.4 per 100,000 people. However, that is up 16.7 per cent from a week ago.

Saskatoon continues to be the hot spot in the province, with 50 new cases. Regina reported 49, and the north-central zone 46.

Overall, there are 4,700 active cases in Saskatchewan, the highest number since Dec. 9, when there were 4,707 active cases.

There have been 62,989 total COVID-19 cases in the province.

Active cases are up 202.1 per cent from 30 days ago.

Meanwhile, a new hospitalization record was set.

The province reported 262 people in hospital, 54 of whom were in intensive care.

Health officials said 193 patients — 73.7 per cent — were not fully vaccinated.

Five new deaths were reported, pushing the overall total in the province to 646.

One death was in the 20-to-39 age group, two deaths in people between the ages of 60 to 79, and two deaths among those 80-plus.

The province also reported 336 new recoveries, bringing overall recoveries to 57,643.

