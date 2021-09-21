Car took off after collision with child on a bike: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are looking for the driver of a red car involved in a collision with a child on a bike in the city’s east on Monday morning.

It happened between 8:35 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. at Victoria and Hadati roads as the 11-year-old biked on the sidewalk.

“In the intersection, the cyclist ran into the passenger side of a car which was turning to go northbound on Victoria Road North,” police said.

“The driver of the car did not stop or speak to the child. The child was not injured but his bicycle was damaged.”

The car is described as a red four-door sedan with a roof rack and tinted windows. Police added that the passenger side door could be damaged.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call the Guelph Police Service traffic unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7182.

